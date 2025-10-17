Former NSA John Bolton Surrenders to Authorities over Mishandling of Classified Documents

Former National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton surrendered to authorities Friday after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that allege he mishandled classified information.

Bolton was silent as he entered the courthouse where he is expected to make an initial appearance before a judge on the 18-count indictment brought against him 24-hours earlier.

NBC News reports it saw the man who served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser during his first term leaving his home in Bethesda, Maryland, in a black sport utility vehicle Friday morning.

The onetime Trump aide turned critic entered the district courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, just after 8:30 a.m. ET for his initial court appearance.

As Breitbart News reported, Bolton was indicted Thursday over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The investigation into Bolton came into public view in August when the FBI searched his home in Maryland and his office in Washington for classified records he may have held onto from his years in government.

The concerns over Bolton’s mishandling of classified information arose in 2020 when he published a memoir after having a falling-out with the president.

Bolton denied any wrongdoing in a statement Thursday and said the charges were politically motivated, NBC notes.

He said Trump sought “retribution” against him during his first term in the White House and continued after he tried to block publication of Bolton’s book before the 2020 election.

More to come…