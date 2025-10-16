Former NSA John Bolton Indicted over Mishandling of Classified Documents

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton was reportedly indicted Thursday over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The Associated Press reported:

Former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton was charged Thursday in a federal investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The investigation into Bolton, who served for more than a year in President Donald Trump’s first administration before being fired in 2019, burst into public view in August when the FBI searched his home in Maryland and his office in Washington for classified records he may have held onto from his years in government.

Breitbart News reported in August that Bolton’s home and office had been raided.

The concerns over Bolton’s mishandling of classified information arose in 2020 when he published a memoir after having a falling-out with the president.

A copy of the memoir leaked to the New York Times during the first impeachment fight in 2020. The White House told him not to publish it until the classified information allegedly in the book was removed. He published it anyway.

Though a federal judge declined to order that Bolton’s book — of which thousands of copies had been printed and shipped before going on sale in 2020 — be pulped, the judge also ruled that Bolton had likely compromised national security.

The Biden administration let the matter drop, but Trump revived it, revoking Bolton’s security clearance earlier this year.

Trump initially brought the hawkish Bolton into his administration, apparently to frighten North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un into a diplomatic settlement of the nuclear crisis. Trump later fired Bolton, who became a dogged critic of the president.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.