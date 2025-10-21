House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) revealed that he had referred former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for “criminal prosecution” over alleged false statements regarding fraudulent Russian “Steele Dossier.”

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Jordan claimed that during a “transcribed interview before” the House Judiciary Committee on May 11, 2023, Brennan “knowingly made false statements.”

Jordan noted that Brennan “falsely denied that the CIA relied on the discredited Steele dossier in drafting the post-election Intelligence Community Assessment,” and that Brennan also “falsely testified when he told the Committee that the CIA opposed including the Steele dossier in the ICA.”

“We write to refer significant evidence that former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan knowingly made false statements during his transcribed interview before the Committee on the Judiciary on May 11, 2023,” the letter stated. “While testifying, Brennan made numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HHPSCI) and the CIA.”

Jordan’s letter to Bondi continued:

Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, a witness commits a crime if he “knowingly and willfully . . . makes any materially false . . . statement or representation” with respect to “any investigation or review, conducted pursuant to the authority of any committee . . of the Congress[.]” Congress cannot perform its oversight function if witnesses who appear before its committees do not provide truthful testimony. Making false statements before Congress is a crime that undermines the integrity of the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight.

The letter pointed out that while Brennan “falsely denied” that the CIA had “relied on the discredited Steele dossier” when drafting the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), on January 6, 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), CIA, and the National Security Agency “published a declassified version of” an ICA with the title “Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections.”

Jordan’s letter to Bondi highlighted how that ICA claimed that “Russia ‘developed a clear preference'” for President Donald Trump and that Russia “aspired to help” him win the 2016 presidential election.

“This conclusion–now known to be false–was based in part on the Steele dossier, which “was referenced in the ICA main body text, and further detailed in a two-page ICA annex,'” the letter explained.

The letter also claimed that when Brennan testified before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) on May 23, 2017, he “falsely asserted that the Steele dossier ‘was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community assessment that was done.'”

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported in July that Breitbart News had “learned exclusively” that Brennan could possibly “be exposed to perjury after CIA Director John Ratcliffe released a declassified “internal CIA review” of the ICA regarding the allegations that Russia had tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.