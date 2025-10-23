Democrat candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed socialist, is vilifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while vowing to make the city’s sanctuary policy even more extreme.

“ICE is a reckless entity that cares little for the law and even less for the people that they’re supposed to serve,” Mamdani said during a New York City mayoral debate on Wednesday evening.

In addition to attacking ICE, Mamdani said that as mayor, he would sever all ties New York City has with the federal government — making the city’s sanctuary policy even stricter to prevent ICE agents from arresting illegal aliens.

“What we need to be doing here in our city is to end the chapter of collaboration between City Hall and the federal government,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani was responding to ICE agents arresting nine illegal aliens this week with violent rap sheets on New York City’s Canal Street — known for its street vendors with bootlegged products.

“ICE conducted a targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation on Canal Street in New York City, focused on criminal activity relating to selling counterfeit goods yesterday,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

ICE arrested nine illegal aliens with criminal histories including robbery, burglary domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery. The majority of those arrested were released into the country by the Biden administration. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S. [Emphasis added]

