A federal operation targeting illegal vendors on New York City’s Canal Street Tuesday resulted in the arrest of nine illegal aliens with rap sheets including robbery, domestic violence, and drug trafficking.

Videos have gone viral showing agents arresting individuals on Canal Street — an area illegals are known to sell counterfeit items. Multiple federal agencies were involved, including the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the FBI.

While the chaotic scenes captured on video enraged leftists — as well as onlookers — DHS announced on Wednesday that agents arrested nine illegal aliens as part of that operation, some of whom have “violent rap sheets including robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery.”

One arrestee, for instance, is named Mamadou Ndoye, hailing from Mali. According to DHS, he was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2008 and “was previously arrested for crimes including assault, recklessly endangering, counterfeiting third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal sale of narcotics, possessing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale, making false reports to law enforcement and resisting arrest.”