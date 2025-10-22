A federal operation targeting illegal vendors on New York City’s Canal Street Tuesday resulted in the arrest of nine illegal aliens with rap sheets including robbery, domestic violence, and drug trafficking.
Videos have gone viral showing agents arresting individuals on Canal Street — an area illegals are known to sell counterfeit items. Multiple federal agencies were involved, including the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the FBI.
While the chaotic scenes captured on video enraged leftists — as well as onlookers — DHS announced on Wednesday that agents arrested nine illegal aliens as part of that operation, some of whom have “violent rap sheets including robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery.”
One arrestee, for instance, is named Mamadou Ndoye, hailing from Mali. According to DHS, he was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2008 and “was previously arrested for crimes including assault, recklessly endangering, counterfeiting third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal sale of narcotics, possessing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale, making false reports to law enforcement and resisting arrest.”
Muhammad Ndiaye is also one of the nine arrested — a criminal illegal alien from Senegal. He has been arrested in the past for “domestic violence, robbery, receiving stolen property, burglary, fraudulent accosting, forgery, counterfeiting, sale of a controlled substance, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.”
“He entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart in 1995,” DHS highlighted in the press release.
DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin noted on social media that more than half of the illegals arrested in the Canal Street operation “entered illegally & were released into the country by the Biden Administration.”
DHS added that four “violent” rioters were also arrested for assaulting law enforcement, and another was arrested for obstruction.
“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.,” McLaughlin said in a statement.
