President Donald Trump’s price transparency agenda with healthcare could massively impact the midterm elections — positively for the GOP — an Echelon Insights survey first reviewed exclusively by Breitbart News revealed.

Trump began to lay the groundwork for price transparency early in his second administration, first signing an executive order requiring hospitals and health insurers to deliver “meaningful price information to the American people”:

The Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Labor, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall take all necessary and appropriate action to rapidly implement and enforce the healthcare price transparency regulations issued pursuant to Executive Order 13877.

To this end, the survey asked respondents, “If Donald Trump required actual prices be given to patients before care starting next year in 2026, would you support or oppose Donald Trump’s agenda on healthcare?”

The question is particularly significant, as Democrats maintain they are keeping the government shut down — for 24 days now — largely over healthcare. However, they have hidden the fact that their demands include healthcare for illegal aliens.

In the terms presented by the question, support for Trump’s healthcare agenda leaps with 62 percent of voters supporting it compared to 22 percent who do not. Trump’s price transparency policy also wins over independents by a 34 percent margin, with 57 percent supporting and 23 opposing. Remarkably, even Democrats are tied in supporting and opposing at 39 percent each.

Further, 66 percent said the government should require insurers to provide prices before patients receive care and said this should begin “as soon as possible.”

“American voters want to receive real prices, not estimates, for health care services before they receive care, and they are willing to reward leaders who make this a reality sooner rather than later,” Echelon Insights’ Kristen Soltis Anderson said in a statement.

They survey also found that most voters, 65 percent, believe Trump’s pushing of insurers shows he will stand up to lobbyists, and Trump sees high confidence among his supporters as 88 percent of Trump 2024 voters think he can deliver results faster than other politicians.

However, this divides on party lines, as the survey shows Democrats are generally more trusted on healthcare than Republicans by a nine point margin — 50 percent to 41 percent — with a 24-point gap among independents, specifically. Meanwhile, Trump’s agenda as it stands is underwater with 42 percent supporting it and 49 percent opposing it, but that drastically shifts when the framing is changed as delivering price transparency starting in 2026, as previously highlighted.

Evidence suggests that all of this could factor into the midterm elections as half of voters say they would be more likely to support a midterm candidate who helped Trump deliver healthcare price transparency. A majority of voters, 70 percent, also said they would be pleasantly surprised if Trump pushed back against hospital and insurance lobbyists.

GOP strategist David Kochel said in a statement that Democrats are indeed trying to make the upcoming election about healthcare, but Republicans “have a healthcare issue that is about affordability and transparency.”

“The massive support among voters for healthcare price transparency transcends party affiliation and President Trump has uniquely positioned Republicans to win independents with this issue. Actual, upfront prices in healthcare could be the ‘Trump card’ at the ballot box,” he said. “But it needs to get done before the midterms so voters can see this issue starting to work.”

Trent England, Executive Director of Save our States, also pointed to the importance of healthcare price transparency for the GOP: