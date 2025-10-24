Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) believes elected officials should be America First, and he has a new bill putting his money where his mouth is.

The freshman Congressman introduced the Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act of 2025 on Friday to prohibit the election of any person holding foreign citizenship, Breitbart News learned ahead of the bill’s filing.

The short, straightforward bill states simply that “no person, without regard to whether that person is a United States national, may be elected to the office of Representative or Senator if that person is a national of any country other than the United States.”

“I think it’s a fair argument to make that you can only swear allegiance to one country and if you’re in Congress, that allegiance should be to America,” Fine told Breitbart News.

Fine’s legislation would not only apply to future candidates but would also require any current member of Congress holding dual citizenship to renounce foreign citizenship if seeking reelection.

“People who may have dual citizenship can choose to give it up,” he said. “It’s not that if you’ve ever been a dual citizen” you are prohibited from ever serving, “it’s just as you can’t be one moving forward.”

Fine said he did not look to target any particular member of Congress – “I don’t think anybody knows” how many dual citizens serve in Congress, he said – but wants to push back against antisemitic accusations that pro-Israel, especially Jewish, politicians possess dual loyalties.

“I got tired of the antisemites going after people like me because we’re Jewish, and saying because we’re Jewish, we must be dual citizens,” he told Breitbart News. “So I was like, all right, fine, I’ll match you and raise you one. You can’t serve if you are one, because I’m not, and I don’t know that any of the Jewish members are. I think this is some fictionalized concern that people have, and let’s call it out. Let’s deal with it.”

The firebrand congressman is unconcerned with any pushback.

“I learned a long time ago, there’s never a bill that doesn’t have pushback. I’m certain there will be,” he said. “I’m certain that members who happen to be dual citizens won’t like the bill,” adding “I don’t know who they are.”

Fine said he would be “open” to some kind of similar law for certain classes of federal employees.

“Should you be able to work, for example, at the CIA if you’re a dual citizen of a country that may not like us very much?” he asked. “Look, let’s focus on [his bill] to start. But I don’t think that’s a bad idea.”

As he focuses on his bill, Fine intends to push to get the legislation passed.

“Look, it’s a big deal,” Fine said. “A lot of people talk about it all the time, America First dual citizen. I’ve been accused of it for years, but I figured I would shut up the antisemites by saying, fine, you know, challenge accepted. Now shut up and let’s get the bill passed.”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.