Democrat strategist James Carville recently criticized former President Joe Biden’s (D) son, Hunter, saying he simply needs to shut his mouth.

During an episode of the podcast Politics War Room with Al Hunt, Hunt recalled a 2024 event where Hunter became angry after former President Barack Obama helped his father off a stage.

Hunt said, “For God’s sakes, he needed to be helped off the stage. He was a doddering old man.” Hunt went on to say the Democrat Party has “a lot of problems.”

Carville then added his thoughts. He said, “And we’ll talk about in terms of Hunter Biden. Look, he did some really stupid goddamn things. $50,000 a month from Ukrainian energy company.”

“I mean, if he cared so much about his father, it looks like he wouldn’t have done so much shit to embarrass him. Getting him on the phone and whatever. And I don’t criticize President Biden for pardoning his own son. I think he was a target of malicious prosecution, but I think he was guilty of some shit, okay? He wasn’t like Chelsea Clinton or anything like that. He was not, he traded on his family name. But it would look like after you gone through all of that. You would do the simple thing and just shut the fuck up,” Carville concluded.

In December, Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak wrote that in pardoning his son, Biden covered his own influence-peddling crimes.

“While President Biden focused on his son’s conviction for gun crimes, and his son responded with a statement about addiction, the reality is that the pardon covers more serious conduct: selling U.S. foreign policy for monetary gain,” he stated in the article.

In July, Hunter claimed the Democrats lost the election to President Donald Trump because they were disloyal to his father, per Breitbart News.

Days later, the outlet reported the former president’s son “went on a profanity-ridden rant against Democrats who lent credence to Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s Original Sin, the exposé on former President Joe Biden’s mental decline, in a very bizarre, three-hour interview with a YouTuber.”

He attacked actor George Clooney, who called for the elder Biden to drop out of the race after his disastrous debate performance against Trump:

