‘F*ck Him’: Hunter Biden Goes Off on Democrats Who Criticized Joe Biden’s Mental Decline

Hunter Biden went on a profanity-ridden rant against Democrats who lent credence to Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s Original Sin, the exposé on former President Joe Biden’s mental decline, in a very bizarre, three-hour interview with a YouTuber.

The former first son, who has not given a sit-down media interview in years, told popular “Channel 5” video journalist Andrew Callaghan that the book revealing the White House’s cover-up of his father’s cognitive issues was “a money grab,” and attacked George Clooney, James Carville, David Plouffe, and others.

It was June 2024 when the elder Biden “hobbled” out at a Hollywood fundraiser co-hosted by Clooney, a longtime acquaintance, but the then-president did not recognize him, the book reported.

“The president appeared severely diminished, as if he’d aged a decade since Clooney last saw him in December 2022. He was taking tiny steps and had an aide guiding him by his arm,” Tapper and Thompson wrote.

It was not long after when Clooney called for the 81-year-old candidate to drop out of the race following his terrible performance against now-President Donald Trump in their debate.

WATCH — Karoline Leavitt: Biden Admin, Media Participated in Political Scandal to Cover Up Biden’s Health:

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” the movie star wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

“Fuck him!” Hunter exclaimed to Callaghan about Clooney. “Fuck him and everybody around him. I don’t have to be fucking nice. Number one, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. Fucking George Clooney is not a fucking actor. He is fucking like… I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand.”

He continued, “And by the way, God bless him. You know what? He supposedly treats his friends really well. You know what I mean? Buys them things, and he’s got a really great place in Lake Como, and he’s great friends with Barack Obama. Fuck you. What do you have to do with fucking anything? Why do I have to fucking listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his fucking life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the fucking New York Times to undermine the president at a time in which, by the way, what do people care about the most? Why do you think that the Republicans have an advantage over us? Because they’re unified.”

Carville, a longtime Democrat strategist who said Biden’s decline was apparent prior to the release of Original Sin, and David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack Obama who said he was “troubled” by the book’s revelations, became targets of Hunter’s criticism next.

“James Carville, who hasn’t won a race in 40 fucking years, and David Axelrod, who had one success in his political life — and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of David Axelrod,” Hunter huffed.

WATCH — Is This the Only Pardon Biden Actually Signed?! Hunter’s Pardon Has Different Signature:

Plouffe, another Democrat adviser who was a White House aide to Obama, told Tapper and Thompson that the party’s 2024 loss was “all Biden.”

“He totally fucked us,” he told the Original Sin co-authors.

Hunter went on to name him and other former Obama aides who host the Pod Save America podcast who called on Biden to drop out of the race before he eventually did.

“David Plouffe and all of these guys, and the ‘Pod Save America’ guys who were junior fucking speech writers on Barack Obama’s Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him for years making millions of dollars,” the former first son continued.

“The Anita Dunns of the world, who has made $40-$50 million off of the Democratic Party,” Hunter added, referring to the former president’s ex-senior adviser who called the presidential pardon he issued for his son’s criminal actions “an attack on our judicial system.”

“They’re all gonna insert their judgment over a man who has figured out, unlike anybody else, how to get elected to the United States Senate over seven times, how to pass more legislation than any president in history, how to have a better midterm election than anybody in history, and had to garner more votes than any president that has ever won,” the younger Biden told Callaghan. “And they’re going to replace their judgment for his.”

Speaking to the credibility of Original Sin, Hunter asked, “Whose Jake Tapper’s audience?… What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news…. His ratings just went to shit after the book came out.”

“It was such a money grab, such a disservice to everyone that he serves with,” Hunter argued.

The full three-hour interview, in which Hunter talks about his documented drug and alcohol abuse, also featured an admission that his father’s debate performance was “absolutely horrible.”

“He’s 81 years old, he’s tired as shit. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep,” he told Callaghan. “He gets up on the stage and looks like he’s a deer in the headlights, and it feeds into every fucking story that anybody wants to tell.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.