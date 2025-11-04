Democrats flipped two Georgia seats that election analysts deemed key predictors for the 2026 midterms.

“Democratic candidates Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard, who ran for Georgia Public Service commissioner in Districts 2 and 3, respectively, have defeated GOP incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson,” the Hill reported on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the flip marks the first time since 2000 that Democrats won a Public Service Commission race.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin hailed the victories as a “direct response to Trump’s cost-raising agenda that is squeezing pocketbooks in Georgia and across the country.”

“Johnson and Hubbard won tonight’s Georgia Public Service Commissioner race by focusing on the issue that matters most to Georgians: lowering costs,” declared Martin.

Republicans still hold a 3-2 majority on the commissioner and went into Tuesday holding onto all five seats. Analysts say the results could be a harbinger of things to come in 2026.

“Republicans were able to stave off a challenge earlier this year in a special election for a Georgia Senate seat after Democrat Debra Shigley forced Republicans into a runoff during the general election for District 21. Republican Jason Dickerson ultimately won the seat in the runoff,” noted the Hill.

Democrats also won the Virginia governor’s race as well as the state’s attorney general, despite candidate Jay Jones previously fantasizing about a Republican lawmaker being fatally shot.

Jones sent the text messages on August 8, 2022, to Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner, who was taken aback when he apparently implied that then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children should be gunned down.

“Three people, two bullets,” read a text from Jones. “Gilbert, Hitler, and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time,” he said.

