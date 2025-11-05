Kansas Mayor Accused of Election Fraud After Allegedly Illegally Voting

Coldwater, Kansas, Mayor Joe Ceballos, who won re-election Tuesday evening, is charged with election fraud after allegedly illegally voting multiple times from 2022 through 2024.

On Wednesday, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) announced the charges against Ceballos, who prosecutors say voted illegally three times in November 2022, November 2023, and August 2024.

“In Kansas, it is against the law to vote if you are not a U.S. citizen. We allege that Mr. Ceballos did it multiple times,” Kobach said in a statement.

In total, Ceballos faces three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury — all of which are non-person felonies. Ceballos faces more than five years in prison if convicted of all charges.

“Voting by noncitizens, including both legal and illegal aliens, is a very real problem,” Kobach said. “It happens. Every time a noncitizen votes, it effectively cancels out a U.S. citizen’s vote.”

Kobach said Kansas state law typically requires elected officials to be eligible voters as well as a resident of the city they are representing. Cities, though, have control over such issues, meaning a city attorney will decide whether Ceballos can continue to serve as mayor.

