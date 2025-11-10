Watch Live: Breitbart News Holds a Policy Event with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin

Breitbart News hosts a policy event with Environment Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin on Monday, November 10.

The event, held in partnership with CGCN Group and the ALFA Institute, will see the Trump administration’s head of the EPA cover a range of topics. Under Zeldin the EPA has made significant steps to fix the problem of raw sewage from Mexico sickening Americans, but he was forced to furlough around 4,000 employees last week due to the Democrat government shutdown before Sunday night’s vote.

Zeldin blasted Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer last Tuesday for the pain he was causing leading the shutdown:

“As far as Senator Schumer goes and what his motivation is, he seems to just be looking to put up a fight for a far-left activist base. Just to put up a fight… He’s concerned about the lack of support that he’s seen amongst the activists back in New York,” the EPA chief said of the home state that he shares with Schumer. “And this is about self preservation — Democrats were desperately searching for some kind of, you know, context or narrative to try to explain why they were fighting,” he continued. “At the end of the day, the fact remains that what is motivating this has just been the desire to appease a far-left activist base that wants congressional Democrats to resist, oppose, and obstruct everything and anything.”

Monday’s event, which will also feature a discussion with EPA Deputy Administrator David Fotouhi, is the latest in a continuing series of events with members of the Trump White House, following an event with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy last Friday and preceding an upcoming conversation with Vice President JD Vance on November 20.