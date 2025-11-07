Watch Live: Breitbart News Holds a Policy Event with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Breitbart News hosts a policy event with Trump administration Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Friday, November 6.

The event, held in partnership with CGCN Group and the ALFA Institute, will cover a range of topics with Duffy, from cracking down on illegal immigrant truck drivers in America to restrictions on air travel as a result of air traffic controllers working without pay as a result of the Democrat government shutdown.

The discussion with the transportation secretary is the latest in a series of events between Breitbart with Trump White House officials. Breitbart will also hold an event Monday, November 10, with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, followed by a discussion with Vice President JD Vance on November 20.