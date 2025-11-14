The Democrat government shutdown was the “dumbest” and “longest” the country has ever had, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, noting that it was done over “absolutely nothing.”

“It was the dumbest, longest, you know, government shutdown that we’ve had over absolutely nothing,” she said, speaking less than a day after President Donald Trump made it official and reopened the government.

“Nothing was achieved except for pain and cost,” she pointed out, adding that a “massive hit is going to happen to our economy.”

“People being jerked around on airlines because flights aren’t taking off on time or getting canceled. It was absolutely pathetic, and there was no reason to do it,” the Texas lawmaker said.

WATCH — Open for Business! Trump Signs Bill Ending Democrat Government Shutdown:

“I really am thankful that you at least had more than a handful of Democrat senators that came to their common sense. But I mean, look, people lost that benefit – 13,000 air traffic controllers, you know, go without pay. A million of our active military were trying to figure out when their next paycheck was coming, and it was for nothing,” she stressed.

At the end of the day, Duyne said the shutdown shined a light on the “extremist Washington Democrat mentality that is just permeating through their party.”

It is clear, she continued, that the party is listening to the voice of the radical left, and their party is essentially splintered.

“You’ve got your radical left, and that’s the voice that they’re listening to, and now it seems like you’ve got this massive almost civil war and their party, and you know whether or not it’s going to be an AOC, Bernie, Mamdani leading or it’s going to be more Chuck Schumers, I guess everybody should just wait on the sidelines and watch with popcorn and hope that in the interim they don’t do too much more damage to our country,” she added.

