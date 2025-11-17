Trump Announces FIFA PASS to Prioritize World Cup Travel Visa Appointments

President Donald Trump announced Monday that his administration is launching a system to expedite visa appointments for soccer fans from other nations with tickets to World Cup matches next summer.

Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio detailed the FIFA Prioritized Appointment Scheduling System (PASS) in an Oval Office press conference on Monday.

“Secretary Rubio’s team at the State Department has worked tirelessly with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the United States next summer easily,” Trump said.

He noted that travel visa wait times often took a year before he returned to office and said that now the wait time is typically two months or less.

“We’re also creating what we’re calling the FIFA prioritized appointment scheduling system…and this will allow World Cup ticket holders with long wait times to opt with FIFA for a prioritized interview,” Trump said.

“And I’ve directed my administration to do everything within their power to make the 2026 World Cup an unprecedented success,” he added.

Infantino estimated that 5 to 10 million people will come to the United States for soccer’s hallmark event, which takes place once every four years.

“We will have between six and seven million tickets sold for the matches. We will have between five and ten million people coming to America from all over the world to enjoy the World Cup,” he said.

“And with this FIFA pass, we can make sure that those who buy a ticket that are legitimate football fans or soccer fans, they can come and attend the World Cup in the best condition, starting from getting their visa and then coming, of course, in the country to enjoy,” Infantino added.

Rubio stressed that those watching around the world who plan to attend a game next year in the United States should apply as soon as possible, and emphasized that those with tickets will face the same vetting as others seeking visas.

“Our advice to everybody is, if you have a ticket for any of the games, you need to apply, if you haven’t done so, as soon as possible. Don’t wait till the last minute,” the secretary said.

“Your ticket is not a visa. It doesn’t guarantee admission to the U.S. It guarantees you an expedited appointment… We’re going to do the same vetting as anybody else would get,” he added. “The only difference here is we’re moving them up in the queue.”