Sen. Bernie Moreno: Democrats’ Government Shutdown ‘Hurt This Country Deeply’

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) on Thursday torched Democrats for their drawn-out government shutdown that hurt Americans.

“Let’s be crystal clear, the government shutdown was about totally attempting to tank the economy so they could win a political election. That’s pretty sick stuff. Because the one thing that we should all be united on is we don’t want to hurt people or hurt the American economy and that’s what the Democrats did,” Moreno said during a Breitbart News policy event in Washington, DC.

He continued:

In my businesses, we negotiated for a living. To use human suffering of American citizens as leverage in a negotiation is absolutely disgusting. They did it for 45 days and for 45 days they said, “This is a Republican shutdown” because we control the House and Senate and the White House, knowing that that’s a flat out lie because you need 60 votes. And we said all along we need eight Democrats, and by the way eight democrats came along. Total capitulation, and that’s why they totally changed the subject. They hurt this country deeply for 45 days.

On November 12, President Donald Trump signed legislation to reopen the government, per Breitbart News.

The president criticized Democrats for their role in the shutdown. Trump stated at the signing event, “For the past 43 days, Democrats in Congress shut down the government of the United States in an attempt to extort American taxpayers for hundreds of billions of dollars for illegal aliens and people that came into our country illegally.”

Following the shutdown debacle, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett explained that it cost the country billions of dollars per week, Breitbart News reported.

“Our Council of Economic Advisers said that it costs about $15 billion a week and it accumulates to maybe 1-1.5 percent of GDP when you account for multiplier effects,” Hassett stated.