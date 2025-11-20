Watch Live: Breitbart News Hosts Vice President JD Vance for a Policy Discussion

Vice President JD Vance joins Breitbart News for a wide-ranging discussion of Trump administration policies on Thursday, November 20.

The vice president will sit down with Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle to discuss a range of topics about the work that the second Trump White House has accomplished since re-taking office in January, as well as the administration’s goals for both the near term and the next three years of governance.

The event, held in partnership with CGCN and the ALFA Institute, is the latest in a series of talks with members of the Trump administration.

“We are beyond thrilled to continue this event series with our biggest guest yet, Vice President JD Vance,” Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said in announcing the event. “This just further demonstrates that Breitbart News is the paper of record for this moment in our nation’s history.”

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will also host a panel with U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) following the vice president’s remarks.