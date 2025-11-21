Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, must appear in person for their depositions relating to the federal investigation of convicted billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former assistant Ghislaine Maxwell, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said in a November 21 letter to the Clintons’ attorney.

Comer sent a letter to Clinton attorney David Kendall, making it clear that both of the Clintons are expected to comply with “lawful subpoenas and appear for scheduled in-person depositions.”

Comer addressed the arguments Kendall made against his clients appearing for a “live testimony” before the committee, as Kendall instead suggested offering a “written proffer of what little information [the Clintons] may have,” citing the need for efficiency. However, the chairman made it clear that the committee fundamentally disagrees with this argument, pointing to the fact that Kendall himself admitted that both Bill and Hillary Clinton have information relevant to the committee’s investigation.

Comer cited part of Kendall’s letter, which read:

What we have learned over the years about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is abhorrent. The public’s demand for transparency from its government about their criminality is both understandable and warranted. Former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton welcome legitimate oversight in this matter that is grounded in fact. In that regard, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary Hillary Clinton have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper.

Specifically, Comer pointed to the admission that the Clintons do possess information on the matter, no matter how “little” their contribution might be.

“The Committee sets the terms of its oversight, including deciding which witnesses to interview, in what order to interview them, and whether or not to compel testimony in a time, place, and manner of its own choosing,” Comer wrote. “Simply put, the fact that other witnesses may have been afforded certain accommodations is not a defense to a congressional subpoena.”

“The Committee is not obligated to defer to either your or your clients’ determination regarding the importance or quantity of the information they possess; and it declines to do so. Rather, the Committee is entitled to a fulsome examination of this information, which should include the ability to elicit the information in person and to ask relevant follow-up questions,” Comer wrote in the letter, ultimately adding that Kendall’s arguments fundamentally “lack merit.”

“The House Oversight Committee is continuing its review of the federal government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton,” Comer said in a statement accompanying the news of the letter, explaining that any more delays for in-person depositions are “unacceptable.”

“Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” he continued.

“The Committee looks forward to confirming their appearance and remains committed to delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors of Epstein’s heinous crimes and for the American people,” Comer added.

As such, the depositions are on the calendar, with Bill Clinton expected December 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in Washington, DC, and Hillary Clinton expected the following day — December 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The letter comes days after President Donald Trump signed a bill to release additional files on Epstein.

“Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more,” Trump announced on Truth Social, predicting that the truth about these Democrats will “soon be revealed.”