Tim Walz on Trump Calling Him ‘Seriously Retarded’ over Immigration Policies: ‘Release the MRI Results’

Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz seems to be more offended by President Donald Trump criticizing his immigration stance than the actual consequences of his policies, quickly responding to Trump referring to him as “seriously retarded.”

In a Truth Social post calling for “reverse migration” following the tragic ambush of two National Guardsmen working in Washington, DC, President Trump laid out how past U.S. immigration policy is continuing to hurt American citizens.

“The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said, walking through the costs and identifying the current refugee burden as “the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II.”

He used Walz’s Minnesota as a prime example.

“As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump said, calling out the Democrat governor by name.

“The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab…” he continued, ultimately announcing his decision to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

Rather than defend his actual policy, Walz responded with four words: “Release the MRI results.”

This is likely in reference to Trump last month revealing he got an MRI.

“Tim Walz demanding Trump’s MRI while Minnesota’s crime rate keeps spiking is like the captain of the Titanic asking for the iceberg’s safety inspection report,” one X user observed.

“It’s not even a good clapback. You just know some lazy staffer panicked and spat out this tweet between turkey plates,” another replied. “What a miserable, humiliating job it must be to pretend to be Tim Walz on X.”

Trump’s call for reverse migration follows Wednesday’s ambush, with the suspect being identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who worked with the CIA as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan and came into the country under former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program following the disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan under Biden’s command.

Trump announced on Thursday that one of the guardsmen, Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, had died from her injuries.