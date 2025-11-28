President Donald Trump said Thursday night that Afghans brought into the United States after then-President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan were not vetted.

Trump’s comments came when a reporter asked if he blamed all Afghans in America for the shootings of two National Guardsmen, one of whom died, by a man authorities say was an Afghan national, on Thanksgiving eve.

“No, but we’ve had a lot of problems with Afghans because they had a lot of them coming on these planes,” he said, adding. “There was no checking; they just poured into the plane.”

“Many of these people are criminals, many of these people are people that shouldn’t be here,” he continued, stating his administration has removed “a lot of them.”

The reporter followed up, asking what Afghans legally in the United States should think.

“They can’t be happy because what’s taking place between that–if you look at Somalia, they’re taking over Minnesota. We got a lot of problems with the gangs, with all of the things taking place in Minnesota. We have an incompetent governor… we have a dope governor. They can’t be happy about what’s going on,” he said.

“If you talk about the Afghans, you know, there’s a problem, because so many bad ones came in on the planes,” he added. “Whoever the strongest people were physically in a way… they got on the planes. There was no checking; they just swamped the planes. They took off. We had no idea who they were.”

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspected shooter who killed National Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounded National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe in Wednesday’s shooting near Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, DC, entered the United States through the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal in September 2021, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump announced Wednesday his administration would “reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan” in the aftermath of the horrific shooting, which he dubbed an “act of terror.” Trump announced on Thanksgiving that he will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries.”