Trump to End All Migration from Third World Countries, Reverse Biden’s Autopen Admissions

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to permanently halt migration from Third World nations and roll back millions of Biden‑era admissions — including those he blasted as illegally authorized through ‘Sleepy Joe’s Autopen.’ The sweeping initiative, still awaiting formal orders, would strip federal benefits from noncitizens, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport foreign nationals deemed public charges or security risks, all under a bold “reverse migration” strategy to restore America’s system.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, President Trump announced he will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” to give the U.S. immigration system time to recover from the disastrous policies of the Biden administration. The president said he will “terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen.”

The move by Trump follows the assassination of West Virginia National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom and the violent assault on fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe. The suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was admitted to the U.S. following the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan under Operation Allies Welcome.

“This heinous assault was an act of evil, and an act of hatred, and an act of terror,” Trump said in a video on Thanksgiving night. “It was an act against our entire nation; it was a crime against humanity.”

“This attack underscores the single-greatest national security threat facing our nation,” the president continued. We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden and we must take all necessary action to remove any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country.”

“We’re not going to put up with these kinds of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country,” Trump added.

Senator Tommy Tuberville echoed the president’s thoughts, adding in a post on social media, “We must IMMEDIATELY BAN all ISLAM immigration and DEPORT every single Islamist who is living among us just waiting to attack.”

In his sodial media post, Trump said we will “remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,” he concluded.