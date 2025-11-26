President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that his administration will “reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan” under former President Joe Biden, after authorities say a Biden-era alien shot two National Guardsmen near the White House.

Trump, who called the shooting an “act of terror” and “a crime against our nation,” announced the review in an address to the nation, as the guardsmen, both of whom are from West Virginia, are reported to be in critical condition.

“We’re not going to put up with these kind of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country,” he said.

“We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country,” he added.

Trump declared, “If they can’t love our country, we don’t want ’em.”

The shooter, who CBS News identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, came into the United States in 2021 from Afghanistan following Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump said.

“I can report tonight that, based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hellhole on Earth,” Trump said.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that Lakanwal entered the United States through the Biden administration’s “Operation Allies Welcome.”

“His status was extended under legislation signed by President Biden, a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country. This attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation,” Trump noted.

“The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world, from places that you don’t want to even know about. No country can tolerate such a risk to our very survival,” he added.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an indefinite stop to immigration requests from Afghan nationals “pending further review of security and vetting protocols.”

The shooting took place outside the entrance of the Farragut West Metro Station, just blocks northwest of the White House, according to the New York Times.

NTD News White House correspondent Mari Otsu wrote that she heard gunshots near the station while passing by in an Uber around 2:15 p.m.