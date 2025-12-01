Brooke Rollins: USDA to Review ‘ALL’ Its Programs ‘to Ensure Only Legal Citizens Are Receiving Benefits’

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is slated to review “ALL” its programs to ensure only legal citizens are receiving benefits, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins emphasized on Monday.

Rollins made the announcement on December 1st, reminding Americans that USDA already put states “on notice reminding them illegal immigrants and certain non-citizens CAN NOT receive SNAP benefits.”

“Right now, we are requiring states turn over recipient data to fight waste, fraud, and abuse. Even though 22 blue states have refused to provide the data, we are using every tool to compel their compliance,” she said, asking what and who they are hiding and thanking President Trump for his commitment to truly putting Americans first.

Her post contained a share of President Trump’s message on Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — in which he made it clear that our country can no longer be divided for the sake of political correctness as it relates to the issue of immigration.

“The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form,” the commander-in-chief said, writing this post after the tragedy in D.C. last week when an Afghan national ambushed two National Guard members, one of whom has died and the other who continues to fight for his life.

In that post, Trump announced that he will permanently pause migration from “all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

To that end, USDA is doing their part, and it is not a new goal, either. In April, under Rollins’ leadership, Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services John Walk issued guidance to all state agencies “directing them to enhance identity and immigration verification practices when determining eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),” as detailed by the press release at the time.

Rollins said, “President Trump has made it clear that American taxpayers will no longer subsidize illegal aliens. We are stewards of taxpayer dollars, and it is our duty to ensure states confirm the identity and verify the immigration status of SNAP applicants. USDA’s nutrition programs are intended to support the most vulnerable Americans.”

“To allow those who broke our laws by entering the United States illegally to receive these benefits is outrageous,” she added.

USDA followed up with a notice in July “making clear its interpretation of the term ‘Federal public benefit’ as used in Title IV of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA).”