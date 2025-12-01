House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on Monday wrote that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans “don’t give a damn” about the cost of health care and called for a “handful of Republicans” to back a clean extension of enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

“Donald Trump and House Republicans promised to lower costs on day one. They lied. Republicans have not put forth a single credible proposal to address the affordability crisis. Instead, life in America is more expensive. The reckless Trump tariffs have increased costs on hardworking American taxpayers by thousands of dollars per year,” Jeffries wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter to fellow lawmakers.

Jeffries wrote to lawmakers as enhanced Obamacare subsidies will expire at the end of the year, with little progress being made to extend them. Democrats shut down the government for weeks over the extended Obamacare subsidies, which were first enacted through the Biden-era stimulus plan, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Democrats then extended the subsidies through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

“In a matter of weeks, tens of millions of Americans will confront massive increases in their healthcare costs given the Republican refusal to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. The cost of living crisis in this country is unsustainable. Donald Trump and House Republicans apparently don’t give a damn. The MAGA extremists are too busy pardoning narco-terrorists, destroying the East Wing of the White House and bailing out foreign countries like Argentina,” Jeffries continued.

He said that Democrats aim to pass a clean extension of these subsidies through a discharge petition, which would require a majority of the House to sign onto the petition to force a vote in the House.

Jeffries contended, “We only need a handful of Republicans to join us in order to save the healthcare of tens of millions of Americans. It’s time for the do-nothing Republican Congress to proceed with urgency.”

He said, “Over the next few weeks, House Democrats will use every legislative and advocacy tool available in our fight to lower costs and address the devastating Republican healthcare crisis. Thank you for your continued leadership on behalf of the American people.”