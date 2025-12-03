There are unaffiliated voters who value common sense over crazy on the issue of immigration, North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley (R) said in an interview on Breitbart News Daily while discussing how he will win over hesitant independents in his race.

Whatley pointed out that former President Joe Biden let “15 million-plus illegal aliens into the United States of America, including hundreds of thousands of known felons that they captured at the border and released into the United States anyway.”

“My opponent, Roy Cooper (D), actually vetoed legislation that would have forced North Carolina sheriffs, including in Charlotte, to honor the ICE detainers and move these violent criminal illegal aliens out of the state. It is absolutely deplorable that President Trump had to send in the troops to help clean up the mess that Joe Biden and Roy Cooper created here in North Carolina,” he said, emphasizing the need to keep children and the rest of the community safe.

Cooper was governor of North Carolina from 2017 until the last day of 2024.

“We have a crime epidemic right now in Charlotte; we have a revolving door that my opponent created, Roy Cooper, by setting in place an executive order to reimagine law enforcement, created cashless bail, created pretrial release, vetoed legislation to get violent criminals, illegal aliens, out of the state through ICE detainers,” the former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman said.

“That’s where we need to fight, because in terms of keeping our kids in our community safe, I’m thankful that the President was willing to bring the team in and help move these people off the streets. I’m very thankful that he has actually secured the border with zero illegal immigrants being caught released into the country over the last six months. We didn’t need a new law. We just needed a new president,” Whatley said.

When asked, however, if these policies will appeal to the 40 percent of unaffiliated voters in his state, some of whom are “very sensitive,” Whatley said, “It’s not going to appeal to all 40 percent,” as there are left-leaning independents as well as right-leaners. However, he pointed to the middle group.

“And there’s a true swing vote, but that, that middle group, they care about common sense versus crazy, and the fact that my opponent, Roy Cooper, has been, over the course of his career, fighting harder for criminals and illegal aliens than he has his own constituents, is a very real issue in North Carolina,” Whatley added.

