Trump Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of National Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom

President Donald Trump has ordered that American flags across the nation and on U.S. territory around the globe be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen National Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom, who was callously shot blocks away from the White House on Thanksgiving eve.

Trump issued the proclamation Thursday morning, and shortly after, the flags on the White House grounds were lowered to half-staff.

Trump’s proclamation directs flags to be flown at half-staff “upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset” on Thursday.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” it adds.

He emphasized the act as “a mark of respect for the memory of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.”

Authorities have identified Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, as the gunman who shot 20-year-old Beckstrom and 24-year-old National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, both from West Virginia, near the Farragut West Metro Station just blocks northwest of the White House on November 26.

Trump said during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting that Beckstrom “was an incredible person, highly respected, top of her class… She was like a perfect human being; twenty years old, just started. She was like a baby.”

Trump added that “she loves her parents, and they loved her.”

He also updated reporters on Wolfe’s condition, stating he is “fighting for his life” after being critically wounded.

Lakanwal, from Afghanistan, entered the United States in September 2021 through former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome after Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal. He allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

Lakanwal was charged on Tuesday “with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, and illegal possession of a firearm,” per the Associated Press.