Trump Endorses Troy Nehls’ Twin Brother Trever in Race for Texas Seat: ‘He Will Never Let You Down!’

President Donald Trump has endorsed Trever Nehls for Texas’s 22nd Congressional District, just days after the Republican launched his campaign to succeed his identical twin brother, outgoing Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX).

In his Truth Social post, Trump referred to Trever Nehls as a “MAGA Warrior,” voicing full support for his bid to represent the district. “It is my Honor to endorse MAGA Warrior TREVER NEHLS, who is running to represent the incredible people of Texas’ 22nd Congressional District,” Trump wrote, emphasizing Nehls’ experience and commitment to core conservative priorities.

Trump highlighted Nehls’ previous service as a Fort Bend County Constable and retired U.S. Army Colonel, characterizing him as a strong advocate for law enforcement, veterans, and national defense. The president said that Nehls “knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to Ensure LAW AND ORDER.”

Trump’s endorsement also underscored the policy positions that align Trever Nehls with his America First platform. “In Congress, Trever will work hard to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote.

The post concluded with a decisive statement of confidence: “Trever Nehls has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

After his brother’s decision to retire from Congress, Trever Nehls entered the race for Texas’s 22nd Congressional District, pointing to his connection to the area and readiness to serve. “I know this district. And, this district knows me,” he stated. He pledged to “stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump” and continue the work his brother began. Rep. Troy Nehls, announcing his support, affirmed his brother’s qualifications, stating, “He won’t need on-the-job training; he’s ready now.”

Trump’s endorsement follows his signing of legislation authored by Rep. Troy Nehls that significantly increases the annual pension for Medal of Honor recipients. The Medal of Honor Act raises the pension from approximately $16,880 annually to about $67,500 annually. In his remarks, Rep. Nehls thanked Trump for signing the measure, calling it a way to honor the nation’s most decorated military heroes.