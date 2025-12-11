Trump: ‘I’d Like to See’ Mark Walker Confirmed as Religious Freedom Ambassador

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would like to see the Senate confirm his nominee for the post of Religious Freedom ambassador, former Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC).

During an executive order signing to establish a national policy framework for artificial intelligence, Breitbart News asked the president if he would like see Walker confirmed before Christmas.

When Trump asked if something came up, Breitbart News emphasized that Walker was nominated in April and has yet to receive a confirmation hearing from Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) Chair Jim Risch (R-ID).

“I’m hearing very good things about him… I’ve always found him to be a high-quality person. Yeah, I’d like to see that happen,” Trump responded.

He also lauded Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) for his work in confirming nominees.

“I will say John Thune, though, has done a good job… He’s gotten hundreds of people approved,” Trump said. “You know, we have a roadblock with the Democrats. They’re just obstructionists. That’s all they’re good at is obstructing. They’re not good at creating.”

“They’re only good at obstructing, and wanting open borders, and men in women’s sports, and transgender… for everybody, all things that people don’t want,” he added. “And they’re obstructionists. You know, they’re doing that with health care. We have a great health care proposal.”

In a post on X, Walker thanked Trump for his support.

“Thank you, Mr. President… We appreciate your continued support. @LeaderJohnThune has done a fine job and with your encouragement, would love to have a hearing before Christmas,” Walker said.

“It’s honor to be your advisor on international religious freedom and an advocate for persecuted people of faith around the world,” he added.

Trump’s comments undercut Risch’s comment to Breitbart News on Tuesday, saying that Walker’s confirmation was not a priority of the White House.

“SFRC processes nominations in consultation with the priority given by the White House, and we move those that have the votes. This nomination does not fit in either category,” Risch said in the statement.

What is more, sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that Walker would likely pass the committee unanimously and then is expected to receive full support from Republican senators, with Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) as a possible exception.

“Budd, whom Walker ran against in a primary for the Senate seat he currently holds, has according to some sources privately grumbled about the nomination,” Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported Tuesday. “But it’s hard to see Budd actually vote against Walker if he were put to a floor vote before Christmas.”