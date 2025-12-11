Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at the Congressional Ball

President Donald Trump addresses lawmakers at the 2025 Congressional Ball on Thursday, December 11.

The president signed an executive order earlier Thursday creating federal artificial intelligence (AI) regulations.

“If they had to get 50 different approvals from 50 different states, you can forget it, because it’s not possible to do,” Trump said about companies investing in developing AI in the United States. “All you need is one hostile actor and you wouldn’t be able to do it.”