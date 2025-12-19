Exclusive – Chip Roy Leads Conservatives Urging HR2 Border Security Vote

Upon his second inauguration, President Donald Trump quickly acted to reverse Joe Biden’s policies, securing borders, arresting and deporting illegal immigrants (many with violent criminal records), and triggering a surge in self-deportations.

But the good times won’t last forever, and conservatives want laws in place to protect Americans’ safety, wages, and quality of life long after the Trump administration. And they want to ensure the bill is not watered down due to concerns of squishy Republicans and the big business lobby.

Their letter to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and other members of leadership and committees of jurisdiction asks for a vote on the bill as-is in January while Republicans still hold the House majority.

“[T]he House of Representatives must finish what it started last Congress by passing H.R. 2 again and sending it to the Senate before another anti-borders administration exploits the loopholes in current law, which is what the Biden administration did, and unleashes another border crisis on the American people,” the letter reads. “Our nation is still reeling from the effects of mass, unchecked illegal immigration from the past four years, and will likely continue to feel those consequences for years to come.”