The Santa Ynez Reservoir in the Pacific Palisades will be going offline again for repairs nearly one year after the devastating fire.

Nearly one year ago, on January 7, 2025, the Pacific Palisades fire killed 12 people and destroyed 7,000 structures, causing an estimated $18-20 billion in damages. At its peak, firefighters were infamously unable to adequately contain the blaze due to a lack of water pressure in the hydrants, which critics claimed stemmed from the Santa Ynez Reservoir being inoperable.

Though the reservoir went back online six months later in June, the reservoir will be going back offline to repair a damaged cover, per Fox Local.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power told Breitbart News that the city will be putting in place “contingency measures” to ensure that the area has enough water.

“The Santa Ynez Reservoir is currently filled to its normal operating level and has been back in service since June 25, 2025, following emergency repairs that were made to its cover after the Palisades Fire,” the LADWP said. “While these repairs allowed the reservoir to resume normal operations, replacement with a new cover will provide stronger resilience, protect water quality, and ensure continued compliance with drinking water standards and regulations.”

“LADWP has placed an order for a new floating cover and is in the planning and procurement stages of the replacement project. We will be conducting public outreach regarding the project and contingency measures prior to the project beginning in early 2026,” it added.

The LADWP said that replacing the cover will help to avoid future unexpected tears that could put the reservoir out of service.

“Santa Ynez Reservoir will remain in service until the new cover is ready, the community is informed, the contractor is ready and contingency measures are in place,” it concluded.

