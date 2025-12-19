Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Rally in North Carolina

Breitbart News

President Donald Trump holds a rally in North Carolina on Friday, December 19.

Trump is in the Tar Heel State at the Rocky Mount Event Center to support Michael Whatley to succeed Tom Tillis for Senate.

Earlier Friday the president announced agreements with pharmaceutical companies to lower the costs of medications for Americans as affordability continues to be a concern following record inflation under former President Joe Biden.

