A majority of Americans believe Democrats should take a “wait and see attitude” on President Donald Trump’s actions rather than blindly oppose them, a December Harvard-Harris survey revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Democrats should oppose everything that Trump is doing or should they take more of a wait and see attitude towards his actions?”

Across the board, 60 percent said they should take more of a “wait and see attitude,” compared to 40 percent who said they should “oppose everything Trump is doing.”

Opinions greatly vary on party lines, as most Democrats, 62 percent, believe Democrats should oppose everything Trump is doing, compared to 38 percent who believe they should take a wait-and-see approach.

Most Republicans and independents — 79 percent and 62 percent, respectively — believe Democrats should have a wait-and-see attitude, compared to 39 percent of independents and 21 percent of Republicans who agree with the majority of Democrats.

The survey also examined Trump’s approval ratings on a variety of issues and found him performing strongest on fighting crime in America’s cities, with 51 percent approving. His second-highest approval rating, coming in at 50 percent, is on the issue of returning America to its values. Immigration follows, with 49 percent approving of his handling of that specific issue.

Another 48 percent approve of his handling of reducing the cost of the government — up three points from last month — followed by 45 percent who approve of Trump administering the government, and 45 percent who approve of his handling of foreign affairs.

Trump sees 44 percent approval on the economy — up from 41 percent in November — and 40 percent approval on handling inflation — up one point from last month.

Further, most people across the board, 53 percent, agree that Trump is doing a better job than former President Joe Biden. Predictably, 80 percent of Democrats disagree, while 91 percent of Republicans agree.

The overall survey was taken December 2-4, 2025, among 2,204 registered voters. It has a +/- 1.99 percent margin of error.