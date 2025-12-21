While speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, Vice President JD Vance pointed out that the “best way” to honor Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is to not do anything that Kirk “refused to do.”

Vance spoke about how President Donald Trump says “Make America Great Again” because each “American is invited.” Vance added that no matter what race you are, how rich or poor you may be, or whether you live in the city or the country, everyone is invited to the America First movement.

“President Trump did not build the greatest coalition in politics by running his supporters through endless, self-defeated purity tests,” Vance told the crowd. “He says ‘Make America Great Again’ because every American is invited. We don’t care if you’re white or black, rich or poor, young or old, rural or urban, controversial or a little bit boring, or somewhere in between. People of every faith come to our banner because they know that the America First movement will make their lives better and they also know that the Democrats don’t care about anything other than maybe transing their kids.”

Vance added that people who love the United States, and want citizens to be “richer, stronger, safer, and prouder” have a home on the America First team.

“I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to deplatform, and I don’t really care if some people out there — I’m sure we’ll have the fake news media denounce me after this speech, but let me just say, “the best way to honor Charlie is that none of us here should be doing something after Charlie’s death that he himself refused to do in life,” Vance added. “He invited all of us here.”