The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that a letter from deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to convicted child molester and former Team USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar is “fake.”

In a post on X, the DOJ explained that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that the letter was fake because the “writing does not appear to match” Epstein’s, and because the “letter was postmarked three days after Epstein’s death out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York.”

“The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE,” the DOJ said. “The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time.”

The DOJ’s post continued in part:

-The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey Epstein’s. -The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein’s death out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York. -The return address did not list the jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail.

“This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual,” the DOJ added. “Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law.”

The Hill reported that the fake letter was a postcard, in which Epstein is portrayed as writing that President Donald Trump “loved ‘young’ girls.”

“Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls,” the postcard said. “When a young beauty walked by, he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.”