JD Vance Joins Navy SEAL Training that Made Him Feel ‘Hit By a Freight Train’

Vice President JD Vance spent 90 minutes with some of the nation’s most elite soldiers that left him feeling as if he had been “hit by a freight train.”

Vance wrote, “Just finished PT with the Navy SEALs for 90 minutes (I’ll post some photos when I get them). They took it easy on me and I still feel like I got hit by a freight train. So grateful to all of our warriors who keep us safe and keep the highest standards anywhere in the world!”

Vance took part in many stages of the SEALs training at a facility in Coronado, California. The vice president is a Marine Corps veteran and served in the Iraq War. He joined in 2003 and deployed to Iraq in 2006 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, where he worked in public affairs.

Vance has said his military service helped inform his beliefs on national security, the costs of war, and the burden that leaders have with sending troops into harm’s way.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has noted that American service members need to be fit, even up to the general and flag-officer level.

Vance even made sure to share a meme of his time doing SEAL training: