A six-night projection-mapping spectacle will transform the Washington Monument into a luminous canvas beginning on New Year’s Eve, launching the official national celebration of America’s 250th anniversary with a striking visual tribute to the nation’s story.

The commemorative event kicks off December 31, 2025, with a midnight countdown illuminating the Monument as a towering 250-foot birthday candle — symbolically marking the start of the United States’ semiquincentennial year. From December 31 through January 5, nightly displays will project a sweeping visual narrative onto the Monument, highlighting key moments in American history — from discovery and independence to unity and future innovation.

Standing over 555 feet tall, the Washington Monument will serve as a symbolic centerpiece reflecting both national heritage and future promise.

The experience is open to the public and free of charge, with viewing available across the National Mall. Projections begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern each night, with extended hours on New Year’s Eve until 12:06 a.m.

Freedom 250, the nonprofit organization established at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, is leading the nationwide effort. The group brings together civic, cultural, educational, business, and philanthropic partners to honor America’s founding, inspire a renewed commitment to national values, and spark a unifying American revival. The Freedom 250 network includes federal, state, and local government partners, corporations, civic organizations, and institutions across the country.

The Washington Monument illumination is the first signature moment of the yearlong celebration and sets the tone for a series of major national observances planned throughout 2026.

As reported by Breitbart News, additional events planned for 2026 include the Patriot Games, a four-day athletic competition featuring one male and one female high school athlete from each U.S. state and territory; the Great American State Fair on the National Mall; an Independence Day celebration with fireworks and a military flyover; and a UFC event scheduled to take place at the White House on June 14.

More information about Freedom 250’s mission and upcoming programming can be found at Freedom250.org.