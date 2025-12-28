Report: Soros Family Pouring Big Bucks into AG Letitia James re-Election

Far-left billionaire powerbroker George Soros and his family have lavished more than $71,000 into New York Attorney General Letitia James campaign coffers since 2019, including a robust $31,000 to help the longtime adversary of President Donald Trump get re-elected next year, according to a report Sunday by the New York Post.

Citing Board of Elections records, the Post reported that campaign donations included $18,000 from Soros in July 2024 and another $13,000 from his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Soros, in May. Soros and his family also gave James another $40,000 dating back to 2019 for previous campaigns.

Those amounts don’t even account for the indirect support James receives through far-left organizations Soros helps fund, including millions to the Working Families Party, the New York tabloid reported.

According to the Post:

Soros’ ultra-woke grant-making network Open Society Foundation (OSF) has doled out $23.7 million to the WFP since 2016 through its fundraising arm Working Families Organization Inc., and he and his family members showered the New York branch with another $865,000 in direct donations since 2018, records show. In 2003, she became the first Working Families Party candidate to win a race in the state when she was elected to a Council seat representing Fort Greene and other parts of Brooklyn.

“George Soros has spent years financing the radical left’s most extreme projects, and the outcome is almost always the same: instability and disorder that is destroying our state,” Michael Henry, a commercial litigator and Republican running against James in 2026, told the Post.

He continued, “We saw it with [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg, so no one should be surprised that [Soros] is heavily backing Letitia James’ ideological crusades and political vendettas that put New Yorkers’ safety on the back burner.

“When the same donor who funds chaos underwrites New York’s top law enforcement office, the results speak for themselves,” he added.

James grabbed national headlines by filing a slew of lawsuits against the Trump administration and the president personally, including making good on a 2018 vow to investigate Trump’s real estate dealings.

James’ case alleging that Trump and his family as developers engaged in fraud by exaggerating his net worth on loan applications is ongoing. However, in August a state appellate panel threw out the more than $500 million fines he was ordered to pay in the case.

Ironically, James found herself under scrutiny by the Department of Justice for allegedly providing deceptive information on a mortgage application on property she owns in Virginia.

The attorney general was indicted in October fraud charges and pled not guilty, but the case was dismissed by a judge who ruled the U.S. Attorney who presented the case was illegally appointed.

Several attempts by the DOJ to re-indict her have failed.

President Trump has not been shy about his opinion of Soros and his son Alex at the helm of OSF.

As Breitbart News’s Elizabeth Weibel reported in August, the president even called for their indictment under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act, accused Soros “his group of psychopaths” of being behind anti-Israel activists and violent immigration protests.

“We’re not going to let these lunatics rip America apart anymore,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to a report in September by the New York Times, a directive was issued to in the DOJ for prosecutors begin to look into Soros activities and determine “if the allegations were enough to justify opening criminal cases, adding that they should be prepared to submit their investigative plans soon.”

OSF has previously denied any connection to violence or illegal activity.

