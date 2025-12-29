C-SPAN Names Alex Marlow’s ‘Breaking the Law’ One of Most Important Books of the Year

C-SPAN, the nonprofit television network that provides live, unfiltered coverage of government functions and public affairs, named Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s latest New York Times-bestselling book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, one of the most important books of the year.

The network featured Marlow for an hour on their Washington Journal program during a Christmas week series of top authors.

Breaking the Law, which was compiled over more than a year, details the history and scope of the lawfare deployed against President Trump and his supporters. The book chronicles the left’s takeover of the country’s system of justice, reveals who funds and controls the lawfare superstructure, and exposes the ultimate goal of lawfare to rig elections on behalf of Democrats.



“The effort to disqualify President Trump by any means necessary by the legal elite in coordination with Joe Biden’s White House is the scandal of the century, and we are being entirely too casual about it,” Marlow told Breitbart News. “That’s why I wrote this book, which will grow even more relevant as the Trump administration continues to investigate the key lawfare instigators.”

C-SPAN had previously interviewed Marlow about the book on Washington Journal and aired a speech on its content that the Breitbart editor-in-chief gave to the Young America’s Foundation.

“C-SPAN was really the only establishment media outlet that took an interest in the book, despite the fact that it was hailed by President Trump as a ‘must read’ and cracked the major bestseller lists,” Marlow told Breitbart News. The book also earned praise from “War Room” host Stephen K. Bannon, broadcasting legend and bestselling author Bill O’Reilly, and bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News contributor Peter Schweizer, among others.

“I’m grateful to C-SPAN for the forum.”

The holiday’s author series special featured an interview with Marlow conducted by host Kimberly Adams followed by C-SPAN’s call-in questions from Democrats, Republicans, and political independents. All of this takes place with no commercial breaks over a full hour. “I love this format,” Marlow said. “It allows for debate and it allows for everyone to make their points in full. It’s also always leads to surprises.”

The centerpiece of the discussion was Marlow arguing that all six major cases against President Trump which unfurled during the interim of his presidencies were purely political and likely unconstitutional. He laid out essential history of how the Biden Justice Department weaponized the legal system against Trump and have yet to be held to account for it.

“No other president in history could have survived” the onslaught, Marlow contended.

Marlow also had the opportunity to praise Andrew Breitbart as the single most important web pioneer on the right, and Marlow also honored his late friend Charlie Kirk.

Marlow was especially critical of James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Judge Hannah Dugan, and many more who were either waged lawfare, benefitted from it, or both.

“I triggered a lot of libs,” he said, speaking of the callers who phoned into the program.

“This book will change the trajectory of the country if everyone reads it — so I sincerely hope you do.”

Marlow was recently tapped to host a national radio show for the Salem Radio Network from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m starting January 5. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, will expand to eight episodes per week, including three episodes in addition to the daily live radio show. The podcast is available on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and Rumble with additional platforms likely to be announced.

Salem is aiming to grow the shows to over 200 affiliates.

This hour was previously hosted by Charlie Kirk.

Marlow has been editor-in-chief of Breitbart News since 2013. He also wrote Breaking the News and Breaking Biden, both of which were New York Times bestsellers.