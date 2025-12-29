The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Monday chided Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) for repeatedly voting to give health care to illegal aliens, while opposing President Donald Trump’s “historic” investment in rural hospitals.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced $50 billion in awards to states to boost rural health care as part of the Big Beautiful Bill.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Department Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement:

More than 60 million Americans living in rural areas have the right to equal access to quality care. This historic investment puts local hospitals, clinics, and health workers in control of their communities’ healthcare. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, rural Americans will now have affordable healthcare close to home, free from bureaucratic obstacles.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said:

Today marks an extraordinary milestone for rural health in America. Thanks to Congress establishing this investment and President Trump for his leadership, states are stepping forward with bold, creative plans to expand rural access, strengthen their workforces, modernize care, and support the communities that keep our nation running. CMS is proud to partner with every state to turn their ideas into lasting improvements for rural families.

The NRSC highlighted that Ossoff has voted to oppose the Big Beautiful Bill, while voting many times to give health care to illegal aliens.

“Jon Ossoff voted repeatedly to give free healthcare to illegals, but voted against President Trump’s historic investment in rural healthcare. Ossoff should be ashamed for continuing to leave rural Georgians behind while he panders to the radical left,” said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Ossoff even tried to blame Trump for a rural Georgia hospital reducing services; however, the closure started under President Joe Biden.