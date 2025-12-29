Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Benjamin Nentanyahu

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, December 29.
The president and the Israeli PM are expected to discuss the next phases of the peace deal in Gaza as well as recent threats from Iran.
Trump also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, with Zelensky stating his country had been offered a 15-year security agreement as part of the proposed peace deal to end the war with Russia.
