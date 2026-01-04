Minnesota governor and failed Democrat vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz accused citizen journalist Nick Shirley — who has exposed alleged widespread human services fraud in his state — of being a “delusional conspiracy theorist.”

“My opponents have been celebrating this far-right YouTuber as a ground breaking journalist,” Walz wrote in an X post on Sunday. “Here he reveals who he really is: a delusional conspiracy theorist.”

Below it, Walz reposts Shirley’s response to the governor’s condemnation of a repost over the weekend by President Donald Trump on Truth Social that questioned whether Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman was assassinated after she supported a bill to cut off healthcare to illegal aliens.

In his X post, Walz had blasted the president for his Truth Social repost from @LightOnLiberty.

“Dangerous, depraved behavior from the sitting president of the United States,” Walz wrote. “In covering for an actual serial killer, he is going to get more innocent people killed. America is better than this.”

President Trump has a long history of trolling critics and keeping himself front and center in news cycles with conspiracy reposts, beginning back in the days when he questioned President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

In his response to Walz, Shirley asked, “Why was she killed after speaking out against illegal migrants? Was she a threat to you and your fraudster scheme? RIP TO MELISSA HORTMAN.”

In what federal prosecutors described as a “political assassination,” Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were killed by gunfire last summer at their home by a man posing as a police officer.

Democrat state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, also were shot in their home the same night, allegedly by the same suspect. Both survived the attack.

Vance Boelter, 57, was indicted on six federal charges of stalking and murder. It’s been reported that Boelter was a right-to-lifer targeting lawmakers who supported abortion rights. He allegedly had a list of dozens of other lawmakers, including Gov. Walz, that may have been potential targets.

Internet theorists have exploited Walz connection to the alleged killer because Walz reappointed Boelter in 2019 to a workforce development advisory board. Walz sources have claimed the governor did not know Boelter.

WATCH — Mehek Cooke: Tim Walz Needs to Resign over Massive Minnesota Fraud:

The Associated Press reported that friends described Boelter as an evangelical Christian with politically conservative views. But prosecutors have yet to speculate on a motive.

Hortman, who held mostly liberal views, was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2004. She was a member of the Democratic Farm Labor Party was Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2025

Shirley responded later in the day Sunday to Walz’s accusation on X.

“Everyone be aware, for asking questions they will call you a ‘delusional conspiracy theorist,’” he wrote.

Shirley pointed out that “billions” of dollars of fraud was being committed and a “state representative was assassinated.”

He then added, “I’m proud to be called a ‘delusional conspiracy theorist’ by Tim Walz.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.