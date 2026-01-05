Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Monday said he is “not averse” to a deal that would address high healthcare costs and potentially extending enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

Thune said he is “not averse” to a compromise that includes a pared-back extension of the Obamacare subsidies. The Senate Republican leader spoke as Sens. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Susan Collins (R-ME) have continued bipartisan talks to address the expiration of the enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

Moreno and Collins have proposed legislation that would extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies and reform them to ensure that the pandemic-era benefit phases out for Americans making over $200,000 per year, ensuring it is only helps those that need it most.

Moreno’s office has said that these premium tax credits should be means-tested because “wealthy Americans don’t need Uncle Sam’s help buying insurance.”

The legislation would also end $0 premiums, requiring a minimum $25 monthly payment plan to ensure “everyone has skin in the game” and to also “shut down the fraud and abuse” that zero-premium plans invite.

“Barack Obama and the Democratic Party created this disaster, lining the pockets of massive insurance companies while healthcare costs for everyday Americans skyrocketed,” Moreno said in a written statement in December. “But I refuse to let the American people pay the price for the Democrats’ incompetence. I am willing to work with anyone to finally bring down costs for all Americans and hope my colleagues across the aisle will commit to doing the same.”

Collins also said at the time, “Families in Maine and across the country are struggling with the high cost of health care, and we need to pursue practical solutions that increase affordability without creating sudden disruptions in coverage.”

“This bill would help prevent unaffordable increases in health insurance premium costs for many families by extending the Affordable Care Act enhanced premium tax credits for two years and putting a reasonable income cap on these subsidies to ensure they are going to the individuals who need them.”