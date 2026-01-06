Exclusive: Transcripts Show Trump Spoke for over 13,400 Minutes in 2025, Talked to Press at 74 Percent of Events

President Donald Trump spoke more than 2.57 million words at events where his remarks were transcribed in 2025, and interacted with the press at 74 percent of such events, according to data reviewed by Breitbart News.

Data from the White House Office of Stenography finds that Trump’s over 2.57 million words spoken through 495 transcripts, an average of about 1.4 transcripts a day, spanned more than 13,400 total minutes last year. The time Trump spent talking at such events in 2025 is equivalent to reading J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 33.5 times, Trump’s bestseller The Art of the Deal 23.9 times, or Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace 4.4 times.

These figures do not account for non-transcribed interviews or his remarks at private events.

“President Trump is the most transparent and accessible President in American history,” White House assistant press secretary Liz Huston told Breitbart News in a statement. “Unlike his incompetent predecessor, who relied on palm cards and scripted appearances, President Trump consistently takes unrestricted questions from the legacy media.”

“President Trump also posts directly from his Truth Social account on the most important issues facing our nation every single day. This level of openness and direct access is unprecedented, giving the American people a more authentic connection to their President than ever before,” she added.

Trump engaged with the media at three of every four transcribed events in 2025. The nearly 500 transcripts include 231 outside Washington, DC, taking place in 18 countries, 22 U.S. states, and 83 cities.

A breakdown of the vast majority of the transcripts shows 161 were from remarks delivered by the president, 165 were press sprays he engaged in, 15 were general gaggles, and 15 were press conferences. Trump fielded questions from reporters at 42 events categorized as remarks, 134 sprays, all general gaggles, and 14 press conferences.

He regularly speaks to the press when traveling. His travel time — outside or on Marine One or Air Force One — yielded 108 transcripts: 35 Marine One gaggles, where he took questions 31 times; 31 gaggles outside Air Force One, in which he fielded questions at 28 of such events; and 42 gaggles inside Air Force One, where he answered questions 41 times.

Of the president’s 165 sprays, 55 were during bilateral meetings, 36 at signings, 24 at roundtables, and 50 were “general sprays.”

The longest of Trump’s 2025 transcripts totaled 38,593 words and spanned 113 pages. It was the longest of any transcript from either of the Trump administrations on record, dating back to 2017, when tracking began. The president addressed reporters or the public on 78 percent of calendar days and 83 percent of workdays in 2025, per the data.

Transparency and media availability have been a hallmark of Trump’s presidency, with a prime example coming early Saturday, when he took a phone call from the New York Times shortly after 4:30 a.m., just moments after his administration successfully carried out Operation Absolute Resolve to capture now-former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.