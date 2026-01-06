Trump: Venezuela to Turn over 30-50 Million Barrels of Oil to U.S.

President Donald Trump announced that the “interim authorities” in charge of Venezuela would be giving between 30 and 50 million “Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil” to the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that the oil would “be sold at its Market Price,” and that Trump would ensure the money from the sales would be “used to benefit the people of Venezuela” and the U.S.

“I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America,” Trump said. “This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!”

“I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately,” Trump added. “It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States.”

After Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by U.S. Military forces, Trump stated that the U.S. will “run everything” regarding Venezuela’s oil reserves.

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that “according to the Kobeissi report, Venezuela had, as of Saturday’s oil prices, approximately $17.3 trillion in oil reserves, which exceeds the collective global gross domestic product excluding the United States and China.”