Exclusive—Sen. Bill Cassidy: Operation Absolute Resolve Created Momentum; Policy Must Follow

On January 3, 2026, U.S. armed forces and law enforcement extracted Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela. I join President Trump in praising the men and women who led “Operation Absolute Resolve” and brought Maduro back to the United States to stand trial—all without the loss of American life.

Maduro is an indicted narco-terrorist who poisoned over 100,000 Americans. His “rap” sheet also includes involvement with transnational criminal organizations and befriending our foreign enemies like China, Iran, and Russia.

President Trump wants to fight this corruption, as do I. Operation Absolute Resolve made real progress on that front. Now people are asking, “How do we move forward?” My bill, the Americas Act, gives us that path forward.

The U.S. needs a clear plan for the Western Hemisphere that supports U.S. manufacturing, ends corruption, and counters foreign powers trying to muscle their way into our neighborhood. Look at Venezuela. Under Maduro, China was moving in fast, locking in influence while the country fell apart. If we don’t get a unified strategy together, we risk letting the Chinese Communist Party shape the future of our hemisphere instead of us.

China exploits the rules, plain and simple, by using trade and investment to gain influence while undermining local governments. Allowing this to continue hurts American workers, families, and companies. President Trump and I want to level the playing field and bring better-paying jobs to our country. My Americas Act does just that by bringing manufacturing back, eliminating Chinese influence, and strengthening relationships with the U.S. and our Western Hemisphere neighbors.

It creates an Americas Investment Corporation, which would finally give the U.S. government a real tool for negotiating and partnering with allies. It would allow the United States to invest alongside private companies to make sure projects are sound, aligned with U.S. interests, and able to support future investments. Think about lithium or rare-earth mining in Bolivia, Liquified Natural Gas development in Argentina, port modernization in Panama and Chile — projects that would generate tremendous wealth in a region that has long faced economic stagnation, while allowing the U.S. to share in the benefits responsibly. It would also help mitigate political and commercial risks for U.S. companies considering investment. Capital isn’t the problem — risk is. The corporation helps reduce that risk, creating opportunities that are safe, transparent, and mutually beneficial.

The more we allow rising tides to lift all boats, the better off the U.S. is. We can help create economic success throughout the Western Hemisphere so that families can afford to put food on the table. We have the tools to peacefully make sure that tin-pot dictators like Maduro don’t rise to power.

President Trump and Republicans promised to address U.S. national security concerns. We are continuing to deliver on that promise. Maduro’s extraction is a step in the right direction for our country and for our allies.

The Americas Act is the clear and responsible next step in keeping the United States secure and the high-paying jobs coming. It is a plan for generations to come—one that strengthens America while lifting up our neighbors across the hemisphere. President Trump and Republicans must work together and pass the Americas Act to build the strongest neighborhood in the world.

Dr. Bill Cassidy, MD, a Republican, is the U.S. senator from Louisiana.