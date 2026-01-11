President Trump denounced antisemites looking to enter into the Republican Party or the Make America Great Again movement during a recent interview.

Speaking with the New York Times, the president said the Republican Party does not need antisemites in its ranks, noting his Jewish grandchildren.

“I think we don’t need them,” he told the outlet. “I think we don’t like them.”

“My daughter happens to be Jewish, beautiful, three grandchildren are Jewish,” he added. “I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of the whole, that whole family. I am the least antisemitic person probably there is anywhere in the world.”

When asked about the prevalence of far-right figure Nick Fuentes, an avowed Hitler apologist, Trump said that he knows little about him, adding that he only came to Mar-a-Lago once as a guest of Kanye West without his knowledge.

“I had dinner with him, one time, where he came as a guest of Kanye West,” he said. “I didn’t know who he was bringing. He said, ‘Do you mind if I bring a friend?’ I said, ‘I don’t care.’ And it was Nick Fuentes? I don’t know Nick Fuentes.”

Regarding the future of the Republican Party and potential nominees, the president said it was “far too early” to have that discussion.

“We have three years and one month left, but he’s doing a great job,” Trump said regarding his Vice President, JD Vance. “Marco [Rubio] is doing a great job.”

“I don’t want to do that, but they do have different, they have great strengths, but somewhat different, but they’re great,” he said. “They’re both doing a great job.”

“I couldn’t be happier with either,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.