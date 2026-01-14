Renee Good’s Former Father-in-Law: ‘I Don’t Blame ICE’ for Her Death

Timmy Macklin, father-in-law of Renee Good, said he doesn’t blame Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for her death.

Macklin called the shooting of his former daughter-in-law a “hard situation all around” and said that “some bad choices” were made, during an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

“I don’t blame ICE. I don’t blame [Good’s wife] Rebecca. I don’t blame Renee,” he told Erin Burnett. “I just wish that, you know, if we’re walking in the spirit of God, I don’t think she would have been there. That’s the way I look at it.”

Macklin’s son had previously been married to Good before he died in 2023. The two share a now six-year-old son. Macklin described his former daughter-in-law as “an amazing person” and “good mother.”

“I just think we make bad choices, and that’s the problem, there is so much chaos in the whole world today,” he said. “We need to turn to God and walk in the spirit of God and let him lead us and guide us.”

In response to CNN host Erin Burnett’s pressing questions, Macklin said that he “was not blaming anybody” for Good’s death, adding that he could not say how he would react if he found himself in the ICE agent’s shoes when her vehicle struck him as Good peeled out.

“You know, in a flash like that, it’s hard to say how you’d react,” he said.

Macklin also understood that the ICE agent had been previously dragged during another arrest.

On Wednesday, multiple U.S. officials told ABC News that the agent hit by Renee Good’s car had suffered internal bleeding.

“The injuries were to his torso, according to officials, who didn’t provide more details about the medical condition,” added the outlet.

