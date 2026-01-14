Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds a Signing Ceremony

President Donald Trump holds a signing ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, January 14.

The president is expected to sign a bill into law to reverse Obama-era restrictions on school lunches.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act was passed with bipartisan support last year and will allow schools to offer more options for children that were restricted under The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act that restricted types of milk and was signed by former President Barack Obama in 2010.