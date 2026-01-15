Leavitt Torches Reporter for Smearing ICE Agent: ‘You’re a Left-Wing Hack’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped a reporter at Thursday’s White House press briefing for contending that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis last week did so “unjustifiably.”

The exchange came at Thursday’s White House press briefing when the reporter asked Leavitt:

[DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem spoke to the media, and she said, among other things, that [ICE is] doing everything correctly. Thirty-two people died in ICE custody last year, 170 U.S. citizens were detained by ICE and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?

Leavitt responded with a question for the reporter, asking, “Why was Renee Good, unfortunately, and tragically killed?”

“Are you asking me my opinion? Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably,” he replied.

Leavitt then scorched the reporter. Video shows Good attempting to flee the scene after an agent told her to exit her vehicle. According to the Department of Homeland Security, she struck the agent who shot her.

“Oh, okay, so you’re a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion… you’re a left-wing hack, you’re not a reporter. You’re posing in this room as a journalist,” she said.

“You shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat, but you’re pretending like you’re a journalist, but you’re a left-wing activist, and the question that you just raised and your answer proves your bias. You should be reporting on the facts,” she added.

Leavitt then referenced American citizens who have been killed at the hands of illegal aliens.

“You should be reporting on the cases. Do you have numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don’t. I bet you didn’t even read up on those stories,” she said.

“I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country,” she added.

Leavitt said that ICE agents “are doing everything in their power to remove those heinous individuals and make our communities safer.”

“Shame on people like you in the media who have a crooked view and have a biased view and pretend like you’re a real, honest journalist,” she concluded.